Apple reveals first states to support digital driver’s licenses

First announced earlier this year, the new feature will enable Apple users to add a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature will be part of iOS 15, which is expected to launch later this year. (Apple)

Apple announced Wednesday the first states that will adopt its new digital driver’s license feature.

First announced earlier this year, the new feature will enable Apple users to add a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature will be part of iOS 15, which is expected to launch later this year.

Arizona and Georgia will be the “first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow,” Apple said Wednesday.

According to Apple, states will share more information at a later date about when state IDs can be added to Apple Wallets in each state.

To add a license or state ID to Wallet, users will need to “use their iPhone to scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification.”

Apple also announced the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enable select airport security checkpoints at participating airports to accept IDs in Wallet.

“We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

The TSA will share information later about participating airports and security checkpoints.

Apple said customer data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft by taking advantage of biometric authentication using Face ID and Touch ID on the device. And if a device is lost, the user can remotely erase their device using the Find My app.

Apple said Wallet will soon roll out additional features including hotel keys, corporate badges, and more.