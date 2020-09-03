Applications for KDOT’s cost share program available, could help boost economy

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the fall round of projects for their cost share program.

The program provides financial assistance to local entities for construction projects that improve safety. It leverages state funds to increase total transportation investment and help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system.

The program was created in fall 2019. This is the third round of projects to receive funding.

“The continuation of the cost share program shows KDOT’s ongoing commitment to creating economic growth and job opportunities by improving transportation across Kansas,” Lindsey Douglas, Deputy Secretary of Transportation, said. “Past cost share participants have proven this program to be the financial boost that many small and large communities needed to achieve their project goals.”

The new application system will be discussed on a webinar this Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., you can register here.

A total of $5.5 million is available for projects this fall, and requests must be within the range of $35,000 to $900,000. A minimum of 15% non-state cash match is required.

Additional consideration will be given to project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount.

All transportation projects are eligible, including roadway (on and off the state system), rail, airport, bicycle/pedestrian and public transit. Candidate projects should include investments that provide transportation benefits and are not eligible for other KDOT programs.

The deadline to submit Cost Share Program applications is Oct. 1.

More information and the link to the application are available on KDOT’s website.

LATEST STORIES: