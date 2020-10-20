ARCA race team says most of stolen equipment recovered in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Richmond, driver of the 06 Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series announced Tuesday that almost all of their race team’s equipment has been recovered in Kansas City.

Richmond reported that the equipment, including a trailer, his 06 race car and pit equipment were stolen in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn near the Kansas Speedway.

He said there is some damage but he is happy to report most of the equipment has been found including the trailer and ARCA car. He said more details would be following.

The equipment stolen includes a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 along with a 2001 42′ Pace gooseneck trailer, the 06 Toyota with llmor 396 motor as well as the team’s pit box, tools, radios, gas cans and more. The equipment stolen also belonged to Wayne Peterson Racing.

Richmond finished 11th Friday night in the ARCA Menards Series final race of the 2020 season. Peterson finished 17th with brake issues.

UPDATE!!! Great news, Almost all of our racing stuff has been recovered in Kansas City. Truck and trailer, 06 ARCA car and pit equipment.

Some damage but happy to report most found. Details to follow. Thank you to everyone for support and sharing post — Tim Richmond (@TimRichmondRace) October 20, 2020