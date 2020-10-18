ARCA race teams say equipment stolen out of KCK hotel parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Richmond, driver of the 06 Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series announced on Facebook Saturday that his team’s racing equipment, including the race car, has been stolen.

Richmond said the incident happened at the Hampton Inn near the Kansas Speedway.

The equipment stolen includes a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 along with a 2001 42′ Pace gooseneck trailer, the 06 Toyota with llmor 396 motor as well as the team’s pit box, tools, radios, gas cans and more. The equipment stolen also belonged to Wayne Peterson Racing.

Anyone with information can call Dave Richmond at 630-404-8664.

Richmond finished 11th Friday night in the ARCA Menards Series final race of the 2020 season. Peterson finished 17th with brake issues.

FOX4 has reached out to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department for more information.