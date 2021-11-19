Architects share story of preserving Kansas City Museum: Get an inside look

The architects behind the design of the recently reopened Kansas City Museum have been involved with the project in one form or another for the better part of two decades.

The museum, also known as Corinthian Hall, is located at 3218 Gladstone Blvd. in Kansas City. It recently reopened after being closed for four years for extensive renovations.

International Architects Atelier (IAA) has worked on master planning, studies and assessments on the museum since 1996. In recent years, it has worked with the city to do exterior restoration of the masonry and roof and historic door and window replacements. It also added HVAC to the building for the first time.

In 2015, with the building under Kansas City Parks and Recreation’s umbrella, the firm began initial planning for the future of the museum.

The museum originally was a house built for Robert Long and his family in 1910 at an estimated cost of $1 million. Designed by local architect Henry Hoit, the estate was donated to the Kansas City Museum Association in 1939. It opened as a public museum in 1940.

The salon inside the Kansas City Museum (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The library inside the Kansas City Museum (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The Long family’s dining room table inside the Kansas City Museum (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)