Are zinc, vitamin C and other supplements helpful in fighting coronavirus? Local doctor answers your questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Should we all be tested before returning to work -- especially since some people don't show symptoms?

Does vaping increase your chances of getting or dying form COVID-19?

Is the metro area "bending the curve"? How long after that is decided can the community discontinue social distancing?

What is the percentage of younger people dying of COVID-19?

Some people are talking about taking zinc, vitamin c, or eating certain foods to ward off COVID-19. Is that helpful?