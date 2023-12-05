KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A current road project will cause some stretches of Kansas City’s downtown loop to close overnight Tuesday.

A Kansas Department of Transportation project will require an overnight closure of westbound I-70 and northbound I-35 to westbound I-70 ramp in Missouri on Tuesday.

The westbound I-70 to Broadway Boulevard exit ramp will stay open during the closures. Traffic will be detoured around the closures using westbound I-670 and the downtown loop.

The roadways will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.