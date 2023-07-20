KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A show of solidarity in Kansas City, Kansas’ Argentine neighborhood two days after a woman was stabbed in broad daylight.

Stephanie Perez, 46, is said to be in good spirits despite being stabbed in the neck, shoulders, and hands.

Her mother, Laura Villegas, showed FOX4 a video of Stephanie from her hospital bed, thanking everyone for their support and saying that she loves them.

“They took the feeding tube out [today] and now she got to drink Sprite. She was so happy to drink that,” Villegas said.

Something else her daughter would be happy about is the turnout from Thursday night’s prayer vigil at The Hub Community Garden, where Stephanie volunteers every Thursday.

Dozens of community members, police officers, and KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner showed up to write words of encouragement, donate to her recovery, and light candles in prayer.

“This could have been stopped. People were posting videos of this guy walking down the street in a mask with a knife in his hand. If they would have just called the police, instead of posting it online, who knows what could have happened,” added Mike Aguirre, Stephanie’s cousin.

On Tuesday, Stephanie was walking home from her volunteer job at the local food pantry when her family says a masked man came up and stabbed her. Stephanie, who has an intellectual disability, fought back.

Police believe the 32-year-old man who stabbed her also stabbed his father to death that same day. Officers said when they confronted that suspect right after he stabbed Stephanie, he threatened them with a knife, so they shot him.

“It’s scary. It is very random,” Aguirre said. “Her angels were watching over her that day.”

As Stephanie continues to recover, her family is grateful for the support. “I’m amazed at all of the people how they love Stephanie; they all came out,” Villegas said.

The stabbing suspect is still recovering in a hospital. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged him with aggravated battery and two others counts, but the DA’s office said more charges are expected.

Meanwhile, KCK Police is asking that anyone with video of the suspect from Tuesday’s incident call them and provide that video to them.