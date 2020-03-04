Argentine neighbors lament loss of historic KCK church building destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Longtime residents in the Argentine neighborhood are lamenting the loss of a historic church building that help bind the community.

A building that sat empty for many years still remained important to people nearby. People who grew up in the parish, served as altar boys and even got married in the former church returned to see the destruction for themselves.

“All of us had been baptized. My parents had their 50th anniversary there. I mean, this is our church,” Maryann Franco, a nearby resident, said. “It’s kind of sad.”

That 133-year-old building was destroyed by a fire on March 3, 2020. The federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping the fire department sort out what happened, but a spokesperson said there's not much left to investigate.

Officials say this had not been an active place of worship for at least 25 years. However, the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

A local historian says Hispanic immigrants in the neighborhood banded together decades ago to create their own Catholic church in Argentine because they didn't like crossing the river to go to the nearest church in Armourdale.

"After this church faced so many floods, the community came together and let this church be a Hispanic representation of the community," Regina Daniel said. "That also could be something that follows into the new path of whatever comes here. It could be a great representation of the Hispanic community here."

The building remained a powerful symbol of community determination.

Some people said they would like to see any new development embody the same spirit.

A cadaver dog is going through the rubble Wednesday just to make sure there was no one inside. The fire marshal says the cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

What's left of the structure needs to be made safe. The fire department said the Unified Government is prepared to knock down what remains of the building as soon as Thursday.