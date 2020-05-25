Argentine residents want more done about spike in neighborhood violence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just like any community, the Argentine neighborhood has its share of problems. However, Argentine resident Ann Brandau feels those issues are usually ignored.



“For several months now there’s been very little response to community outcry and concern about the number of gunshots in particular that we’ve heard. The spike in graffiti recently,” Brandau said.

Kansas City, Kansas police say there’s been an increase in violent crime the last few weeks. There was an attempted robbery that led to a shoot at a convenience store in the 2400 block of Metropolitan Avenue in late April.

Last week, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Avenue. On Sunday, police say they responded to a shots fired call on Argentine Boulevard.



“I think largely because the small crime has been ignored now for several months, it escalates,” Brandau said.

Police Chief Michael York wrote a public letter to the Argentine community saying now that COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing, there will be an increased police presence. Community policing will also return to its regular schedule.

Brandau wishes the department could’ve done more beforehand.



“I just think that this virus sometimes has been an excuse for people to say, ‘Well, we can’t do anything,’ and to sort of sit back and let things happen,” Brandau said.

Chief York’s letter states that the department is working on multiple front to reduce the criminal element within the community.

Brandau is happy something is being done.



KCKPD says officers will be patrolling hot spot areas. They’re also encouraging people to call in reports when they see them. You can reach KCK police directly by calling (913) 596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.