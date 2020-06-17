Argosy casino announces 289 layoffs due to coronavirus pandemic

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Argosy Casino Hotel and Spa has announced a big reduction in their workforce in a letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development on June 12.

The company wrote that it will lay off 289 employees over the course of 14 days beginning on Aug. 15. The letter states the reduction in workforce is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These layoffs at Argosy Casino Hotel and Spa are the unfortunate result of COVID-19 related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control,” the letter states. “These significant drags on our business will likely continue for the foreseeable future.”

The layoffs will be permanent, but the facility will remain open, according to the letter.

The Missouri Gaming Commission suspended casino gaming on March 17 as a way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many casinos reopened on June 1 with people lined up, ready to gamble.

However, it has been clear from the beginning that hospitality and entertainment businesses would be among some of the worst-hit businesses given the circumstances surrounding the pandemic. It stands to reason that casinos, which combine both industries, would be a part of the economic setbacks.

