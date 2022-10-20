GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — An argument led to the death of a 24-year-old Grain Valley man, police say.

Police responded to a duplex Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they arrived and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

While at the duplex, police said they found firearms inside. They also questioned three people who live in the duplex.

According to information provided by the police department, everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and lived at the duplex. They told officers there was an argument that led to the shooting.

The victim’s name has not been publically released.

The investigation into the shooting is underway. When it is complete, Grain Valley Police said it will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges should be filed.

