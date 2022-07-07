INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 37-year-old Independence man is facing charges in connection to a shooting earlier this week that left another person critically injured.

Nakki T. White was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Independence officers responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the area of Sea Avenue between South Dodgion Avenue and South Pears Street.

One witness told police that around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday officers were at a home in the area for an argument between White and another man over fireworks. The witness states he could hear the other man yelling racial slurs toward White.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the witness heard loud arguing coming from the intersection and saw the two men arguing again.

He then heard a single gunshot and looked out the window to see the victim laying in the front yard of a residence, White was no longer in the area, and he called 911.

White later called police and stated he just shot someone. He was arrested without incident.

Documents state White apparently cut off his dreadlocks between the time of the shooting and time of arrest. He did not explain why he cut his hair.

White told detectives he had purchased his gun on the street for $500 cash two months before the incident for protection.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14 for a bond review hearing.