Argument over wearing mask at dairy store leads to stabbing, officer-involved shooting

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 43-year-old Grand Ledge man is dead after being shot by a police officer following a fight at a dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, the argument began over wearing a mask inside a Dimondale Quality Dairy.

Police say the 43-year-old stabbed the man he was arguing with and left to a nearby neighborhood. People in the area reported hearing gunshots just after 9 a.m.

The man then pulled a knife on an Eaton County deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries. The stabbing victim from earlier has been treated for his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is heading up the investigation.