Arkansas man pictured at Pelosi’s desk during riot pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from the breach.

Richard Barnett was arraigned Friday in federal court on seven counts from the Jan. 6 riot, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

His next hearing in his case is March 4.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol. Prosecutors say the 60-year-old man was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

The man turned himself in to authorities in Arkansas on Jan. 8, just two days after the insurrection. Photos showing him sitting at a desk in Pelosi’s office quickly went viral, and he was identified shortly after.