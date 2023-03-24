GARFIELD, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office made the decision Wednesday to scale back its search for two kayakers who have been missing since March 16.

Kansas City father and son Chuck and Charley Morris went missing last week near the Lost Bridge area of Beaver Lake in Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas sheriff’s office, it will continue recovery efforts in hopes of finding the two despite scaling back the search, KNWA reports.

The sheriff’s office is asking those who live in the area and have cameras facing the water to check footage from March 16 from around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office also asks boaters to be cautious in the area of Lost Bridge and Starky Marina, where the two kayakers went missing.

If anyone has any information on the missing kayakers, contact the sheriff’s office at 479-721-1008.