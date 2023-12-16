PRARIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A man allegedly robbed a Great Southern Bank in Prarie Village Saturday morning and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Around 10:30 a.m., Prairie Village Police officers were dispatched to the Great Southern Bank off West 95th Street on a reported armed bank robbery.

When police arrived, they say bank employees informed them that the suspect had left the bank and walked north with the money.

The suspect who was armed with a handgun, is described as a white man wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, black stocking hate and a black facemask. There’s a photo of the alleged suspect at the bottom of this story.

Authorities say there were no injuries and no customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

PVPD asks anyone with information to call the Prarie Village Police at 913/642-5151 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-TIPS.