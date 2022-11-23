GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police are looking for a man suspected of impersonating a delivery driver to rob a business.

Gladstone Police said the man walked into the business near Northeast 57th Terrace and North Antioch Road around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said the man pulled a gun and robbed store employees.

Courtesy: Gladstone Police Department

Officers believe the man they are looking for is between 25-35 years old. He is 5’11” to 6′ tall with a slender build. Police said he left the business in a 2000’s silver Cadillac.

Suspect’s Car | Courtesy: Gladstone Police Dept.

Detectives said they consider the man armed and dangerous.

Call the Gladstone Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have any information about the crime, or can help identify the armed robber.

