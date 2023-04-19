KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was allegedly pointing a hand gun at people is dead after being shot by a Kansas City police officer Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Kansas City officers were made aware of a man pointing a handgun at people and acting erratically in the area of E. 27th Street and Chelsea Avenue.

Two officers at the scene attempted to deescalate the situation and get the suspect to drop the hand gun, but he wasn’t compliant.

One officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol take over the investigation.

The suspect who was killed is reported to be a man in his 20s or 30s.

The highway patrol said there is body cam footage and in car video but it has not been looked at, at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.