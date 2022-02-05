OLATHE, Kan — An armed robbery occurred an Olathe store around 8:30 a.m. this morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of South Harrison Street.

There was two suspects that entered store. One of the suspects walked behind the store counter with a handgun and demanded for money.

The first suspect was described as a younger male wearing all black clothing and white shoes. The second suspect was described as a younger female wearing all black and white shoes.

Both suspects left the scene in a silver pickup truck.

The case is still being investigated by the Olathe PD. Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you updated if more details come along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.