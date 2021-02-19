Armed robbery suspect leads Kansas City police on chase, standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person police suspect was involved in an armed robbery is in custody this morning after a late night standoff.

Officers reported seeing a suspect vehicle in the area of E. 35th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department. The vehicle matched the description of one involved in an armed robbery.

When police tried to stop the vehicle around 9:30 p.m., the driver refused to stop. Police stated officers chased the driver, who crashed a short time later.

The suspect and only person inside the vehicle ran away into a nearby residence in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue, just north of the initial contact. Police called in a standoff, requesting backup.

Police said several people inside the home cooperated with police and exited the residence. Officers then searched the home, found and arrested the suspect around midnight.

The investigation into the armed robbery continues. No charges have been announced at this time.