KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Van Brunt on a domestic violence disturbance call.

On arrival, officers contacted a woman outside who said she had been inside the residence with a man when the disturbance broke out. During the disturbance, the man threatened the woman with a gun.

The woman exited the residence with her children and got to safety. While the woman was getting to safety, the man exited the residence and went to a neighbor’s home.

The man was believed to be armed and refused to come outside when officers attempted to make contact.

Officers then deescalated the situation and surrounded the residence to try and prevent escape and protect the surrounding residents.

They called for an Operation 100/police standoff to bring additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene to help bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

