Arms needed now: Riverside vaccination clinic has 300 doses to give Friday

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Missourians who are still trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine can do so today, but need to act quickly.

The Platte County Health Department has hundreds of doses available at it’s vaccination site in Riverside. They are accepting walk-ins until noon today.

You do need to be registered on Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator website, but don’t need to do anything else.

Just show up at 4400 NW 41st Street, Suite 300 in Riverside before noon. The first 300 people who show up will receive a vaccination.

If today’s option doesn’t work for you, there are other sites that also offer walk-in options. You can find a list of those locations online and on the state’s website.

