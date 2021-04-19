Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team dropping into 2021 KC Air Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Air Show is getting a new act for this year’s annual Fourth of July festivities.

The U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team will be dropping into Kansas this year. The demonstration and competition group is one of three Department of Defense-sanctioned demonstration teams, along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Photos of past descents show teams of performers spiraling, corkscrewing and dive bombing through the air with trails of smoke, the army’s gold and black emblazoned on their chutes.

The KC Air Show had planned for a performance last year, but it was ultimately canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

The Golden Knights were formed in 1959 as a way to represent the U.S. on an international level.

“The team has earned the U.S. Army 2,148 gold, 1,117 silver, and 693 bronze medals in national and international competition. Team members have also broken 348 world records,” according to the Army’s website.

The 2021 KC Air Show is slated for July 3 and 4 at New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas. Tickets will need to be bought in advance due to COVID-19.

