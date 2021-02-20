Arrest made in Buchanan Co. homicide one year ago; deputies looking for another person of interest

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Stoughton in Independence, MO in connection with a homicide that killed Ariel Starcher on Feb. 18, 2020.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for Marcus Brooks in connection with the homicide. He is known to live in Platte City, MO area.

Marcus Brooks – Courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Starcher was found along Vincent Road by a MDOT employee.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 816-236-8845 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-236-8477