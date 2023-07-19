CLAYCOMO, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a swatting threat at Kansas City’s Ford Assembly Plant.

The FBI is currently working with prosecutors to determine possible state and federal charges in the case.

Investigators did not release the suspect’s name during a news conference Wednesday morning, but said the suspect is from the area and was arrested last night. The suspect is currently in the Clay County jail.

Numerous agencies responded to the plant around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun. The caller said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant.

“We had some indication that the threat may not be legitimate, but we couldn’t rule that out at that time. We had to treat it as though there was an imminent threat,” Sheriff Will Akin, Clay County, said.

After searching the plant for six hours, investigators determined the person was not inside the plant.

The Clay County Sheriff said there were about 2,200 employees at work inside the 6-million-square-foot plant at the time of the call. They evacuated the plant and canceled production for the night shift.

“Ford employees are trained in this type of event. They Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Claycomo Police Department as well as the Liberty Police Department have partnered with Ford to actually do tabletop exercises and talk about how to respond to such incidents,” Akin said.

Officers also used drones to make sure the plant was searched thoroughly while others worked to locate the caller.

No one was injured in the incident.