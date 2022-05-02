KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An arrest has been made following recent vandalism at a Kansas City-area park, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports that at about 3 p.m. last Thursday, April 28, deputies received a tip that someone was “tagging” the restrooms at City Park.

Deputies responded and detained several people attempting to leave the area.

The sheriff’s office said information from the tipster led to the identification of a suspect and an arrest.

“With the assistance of the public, we were able to actively address an ongoing vandalism problem in our area park facilities,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue enforcement efforts in and around community parks.

Last week the Parks and Recreation department reported the new restroom at St. Margaret’s Park was vandalized overnight, before the project could even be completed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.