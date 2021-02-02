Arrowhead Stadium could become mass vaccination site; Chiefs, health officials negotiating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan says the team is in negotiations to make Arrowhead Stadium a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

He said there have been ongoing discussions between the Chiefs organization and city, county and state health officials for about six weeks now, and they hope they can make it happen.

“There are a lot of pieces to that puzzle, and we’ve been in discussion with all the pieces. In every discussion we’ve been very proactive and say, ‘We’re here. We’re ready. Let’s be prepared to take advantage of it when we can,'” Donovan told reporters Tuesday.

He acknowledged that it would take a lot of logistical support from health officials to make it happen.

When Arrowhead played host to thousands of Kansas City voters as a central polling location last fall, Donovan said the election board had 40 members of its staff on site, and the Chiefs had 50 volunteers from their staff as well.

The Chiefs executive believes it would take a lot more people than that to pull off a vaccination site.

Still, Donovan made it clear the Chiefs are up for the challenge and are ready to help.

“We stand ready,” he said.