EUDORA, Kan. — A fire earlier this week at a historic church in Eudora, Kansas is being investigated as arson.

The Eudora Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 7th Street and Church Street just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

When crews arrived they found fire coming out of the front windows of the structure that was formerly used as a church.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office tells FOX4 the fire was determined incendiary and any further information would be released by the Eudora Police Department.

According to the Eudora Area Historical Society, the building, that was once Eudora United Methodist Church, is one of the oldest and most historical buildings in the city.

The building has been in private ownership since the church moved to its current location on N. 1300 Road, according to the historical society. It first opened in May 1922.

