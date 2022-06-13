INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person needed medical treatment following an apartment fire in Independence.

Firefighters responded to a fire in a building at the Hawthorne Place Apartments, south of Highway 24 and Missouri Route 291 Sunday evening. They were able to contain the fire to one unit.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly how the fire started, but believe arson may be responsible.

