Four major art projects for new KCI terminal revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first of four major art projects for the new single terminal airport at KCI have been revealed.

More than 1,000 artists from around the world submitted inquiries after Kansas City announced an international search for artists.

The city said the four works of art were chosen because they either reflected the wonder of travel or Kansas City history.

The budget for artwork at KCI’s new terminal is $5.65 million. Kansas City’s single-terminal airport is expected to open on budget and on time in early 2023.

“The fact that we’ve been through a pandemic over the last year and yet this project remains on time, on schedule, and on budget is a testament to the good work of the team,” said Justin Meyer with the KC Aviation Department.

You can see the renderings of the art projects in the gallery below.

“We will have 39 gates open, which is more than we have at existing terminals B and C today, so we will be growing in this facility,” Meyer said.

The new parking garage will be seven stories high and will be able to accommodate more than 6,000 cars.

Officials say 18 lanes of security should also speed things up.

Another big upgrade: bathrooms after the security check.

“In this facility, we’ll more than double the count of toilet fixtures, restrooms fixtures beyond security,” Meyer said. “So the days of waiting for a restroom inside the gated area will be over when this terminal opens.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android