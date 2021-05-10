Art Westport show returning to Kansas City in September 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Art Westport is returning to Kansas City’s historic Westport neighborhood for its 42nd event beginning Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12.

Kansas City’s largest annual art show exclusively for local talent will feature up to 150 of the metro’s top visual artists.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Up to 150 of the top artists from the Kansas City area will line the historic streets of Westport to showcase a high-quality exhibition of painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, pottery, glasswork, and seven additional categories of visual art.

Art Westport also showcases exclusively local musicians performing on multiple outdoor stages throughout the weekend.

Local visual artists desiring to be considered for the 2021 Art Westport Show must submit their application before midnight on May 31. Click here for more details.

Art Westport is open to the public and free to attend.

2021 Art Westport Hours

Friday, Sept. 10: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

