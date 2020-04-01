Artist depicts Arrowhead Stadium using the names of every Chiefs player in history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania-based artist is paying tribute to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory and 60th anniversary with a picture using the name of every player who was ever on the team.

The picture shows the inside of Arrowhead stadium, including fans, a field and even some puffy white clouds. Everything is made out of letters.

Dan Duffy is a word artist. He spent about 150 hours putting the piece together, including researching, sketching, writing and coloring. There are 1,292 names in all from 1969 to 2019.

He's also a big sports fan. He said he made the piece as a gift to connect generations of football fans. Chiefs lovers young and old can spend time finding their favorite players over the years and recounting their game-day memories.

"Kansas City is one of the great football towns in this country," Duffy said in a statement. "The Chiefs organization is absolutely deserving of this win, and I wanted to do something special for the fans."

Duffy also said Philadelphians were rooting for "Big Red" to get his first championship. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coached for the Eagles before he came to Kansas City.

Duffy also has a similarly-styled picture of Patrick Mahomes. Both prints are available on his website, here.

He also has free word art templates for people stuck at home, which can be found here.

Picture of work in progress courtesy of Dan Duffy.

Picture of finished artwork courtesy of Dan Duffy.