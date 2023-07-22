KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City streetcar stop is getting a splash of color.

Local artist Madeline Marak spent Saturday night installing acrylic flowers at the River Market West streetcar stop at W. 4th Street and Delaware Street.

Each layer of transparent color interacts with one another, creating a variety of color combinations.

Marak didn’t do it all alone however. It was a collaborate effort between the artist and the community.

“Everyone gets to put their own spin on it, be a part of it, and I think that’s cool,” Marak said. “Public art, everyone owns it, everyone can be a part of it. It’s not behind closed doors, there’s no admission fees.”

The flower garden came to life as participants assembled flower shapes and pressed them onto the streetcar shelter glass throughout the duration of the installation.

The shapes of the flowers are derived from digital scans of kids’ drawings created at a children’s art studio in Kansas City.

Participants also enjoyed the musical styling of local contemporary jazz musician Alberto Racanati, a contemporary jazz musician originally from Italy and now working and living in Kansas City.