Artist known for portraits of fallen heroes creates one in honor of KCK crossing guard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Philadelphia artist known for painting portraits of fallen heroes created one in honor of crossing guard Bob Nill, who died Tuesday morning while protecting children.

Jonny Castro shared his creation Wednesday night on Facebook. Castro is a police officer in Philadelphia. He is the department’s forensic artist.

“The first one I did was one of our officers that was shot and killed in the line of duty,” Castro said. “Since his, I’ve completed upwards of 570+ portraits of fallen heroes.”

Castro said he then prints each one professionally donates to the victim’s family.

“This is a portrait of Bob Nill: The Hero in the Crosswalk,” Castro wrote in the caption of the portrait. “At 88 years old, he was affectionately known as “Mr. Bob” to the children of Christ the King Catholic Middle School in Kansas City.”

Nill was standing in front of the school just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of 54th Street and Leavenworth Road when a driver ran right into his path.

Witnesses told police he pushed two kids back. His family said his actions are no surprise, saying extraordinary kindness and generosity were a part of his DNA.

Nill served in the Coast Guard and later retired from a career in banking. His family members told FOX4 he felt young at heart and didn’t want to spend his golden years sitting around.

“One time, Bob needed to have a medical procedure on the day before the students went on winter break and had to take the day off,” Castro shared in the caption attached to the story. “He was so worried for their safety that he sent his son in his place to guard the crosswalk.”

The driver who hit the crossing guard did stay on scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment and to talk with investigators. There is no word yet if that person will face any charges.

Bob Nill was employed by the Wyandotte County Unified Government.