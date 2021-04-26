Artists needed for annual event through downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro takes a step toward a normal summer in Kansas City. Whether you honed your talent during the pandemic, or picked up a new hobby, your skills are needed.

The Art in the Loop Foundation is teaming up with the Streetcar Authority to bring some excitement to the streetcar route.

You have to live within 50 miles of Kansas City, Missouri, and be at least 18 years old to apply. All applications must be submitted online. The deadline is May 12th and 11:59 p.m.

Artists who are selected will create a piece of art, or preform, at a specific location along the streetcar’s route through downtown Kansas City.

This is the eighth year for the Art in the Loop program. You can find more information at Arts KC Go.