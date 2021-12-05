As COVID cases rise in area schools, parents are concerned for their children’s health

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Decisions on masks in schools remain a touchy issue after the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

This week families in Blue Springs learned there’s been 101 new cases of COVID within the last week.

Parents say this has them worried because right now masks are optional at school.

“I think masks work and as soon as the mandate went away, I felt the numbers would go up as well,” Nick Bleess, Blue Springs Parent, said.



Outrange and panic is how some parents feel after getting an email from the district on Friday.



It said between November 24th to December 3rd there’s been 101 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

The highest number of cases are at Blue Springs South High School.



“As parents there’s no job more important than protecting our kids,” Bleess said.

It’s a rise in numbers Bleess said he’s worried about because masks are optional at school and he feels that takes away protection from students and staff.



“We would ask that you consider the health of our kids and take a look at what the health data is and what the community spread is like now,” Scott Casey, Blue Springs Parent, said. “We think it’s probably time to reconsider.”



In November, Jackson County ended its mandatory mask mandate and some districts like Blue Springs followed.

Casey said it was a bad decision, but now the district can make it right.



“We think kids should feel safe at school, parents should feel safe sending their kids to school and there’s just a lot of unknowns,” Casey said.



FOX4 reached out to the district about some parents concerns, but haven’t received a response yet.