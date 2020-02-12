As debate over water rate hike boils over, Belton residents call for audit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- Residents in Belton who say they're already drowning in bills are now facing a rate hike.

So Tuesday night, they took steps to figure out where their money is going.

Part of the issue for residents is voters just passed a pair of bonds last year, one of them nearly $14 million to improve storm sewers in the city. But the city explained the sewer charge they see on their utility bills is different.

And those water bills will likely be going up anywhere from $10-15 a month for most customers.

Belton City Manager Alexa Barton said proposing a 10% water rate hike this year wasn't easy.

"I don't want to see another increase either, but I also know that there are things that we have to take care of," she said.

But Belton residents are frustrated.

"We understand that things need to be replaced, but we are already paying the highest water bills in the area, and they are asking for more," resident James Pryan said. "And we are just scratching our heads and asking why."

Barton admited Belton water bills are already higher than many surrounding communities.

There's already a $17.63 charge on every bill to pay for capacity upgrades last decade, but now Barton said they really have to look at aging pipes to protect water quality and pressure.

"The reason we are in the situation we are right now is because we are an older community," she said.

But some residents aren't so sure that's the whole story.

"I think the citizens have had enough, and I think this probably is the straw that broke the camels back," Pryan said.

They started collecting signatures for a state audit of the city of Belton on Tuesday night.

"This way we'd get to know what's going on because a lot of the town is very mad about this," resident Jeremy Hopkins said.

They need at least 1,300 signatures and are about half way there.

Barton points out the city undergoes an independent audit each year.

City leaders answered dozen of questions and concerns at Tuesday night's public hearing on the upcoming budget and the city's 20-year plan to replace the pipes.

The people behind Belton Citizens First said they weren't satisfied by all the city's answers tonight and plan to continue their petition drive at local car washes this weekend.