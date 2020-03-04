As Democratic field narrows to Biden and Bernie, eyes shift to Missouri and upcoming primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now that Super Tuesday has come and gone, eyes now shift to Missouri, where the presidential primary election will be held Tuesday, March 10.

The race for front-runner status is now heating up in the metro.

Down from a field of more than 20 contenders, the Democratic party's attention is now largely focused on Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

"Really the shape of the race has changed," said Matt Harris, assistant political science professor at Park University.

The former vice president is riding high from an historic Super Tuesday, and he's now set to bring his message on rebuilding the middle class and unifying the country to Kansas City.

His campaign has chosen the iconic World War One Museum and Memorial for a Saturday evening rally.

Such national attention is a huge platform for the museum.

"It really goes back to the vision of our fore bearers, who 100 years ago imagined this place and in such a remarkable location of the city, and (the) best photographs of Kansas City are taken here from the National WWI Museum & Memorial," WWI Museum President & CEO Dr. Matthew Naylor said.

"And for the city to be able to get that kind of attention, (and) for us also to weave in the story of sacrifice of our veterans, is really the perfect storm."

The Sanders campaign is stepping up its presence in the Show-Me-State, too, with four new campaign offices and volunteers reaching out to thousands of voters.

"Missouri tends not to matter as much in the general election, but definitely in a contested primary like this where every delegate is really important, Missouri is going to be one of the bigger prizes," Harris said.

Nineteen percent of the 352 delegates up for grabs come Tuesday will be from Missouri. It's a big reason Biden is stopping in both Kansas City and St. Louis.

But Harris thinks Bernie's banking more on another Midwestern state.

"Given that Bernie upset Hillary in Michigan four years ago, I'd imagine Michigan is a state he's focused pretty heavily on," Harris said.

And both campaigns are now hoping voters in the Show-Me State show up to the polls and vote.

Sanders has yet to announce a campaign stop in Missouri ahead of Tuesday's primary. But he did well in the suburbs of Kansas City and St. Louis and the Columbia area four years ago, so those cities could be potential rally sites.

If you'd like to attend Biden's Kansas City event Saturday, doors open at 4:15 p.m., but you need to RSVP online ahead of time. You can do so here.

Kansas City police say there are no planned escorts or road closures during Biden's visit. The department will have traffic and tactical personnel working to ensure everyone's safety in the event anyone wants to peacefully demonstrate.

No protests are anticipated at this time, but KCPD said it will be ready for whatever response is needed.