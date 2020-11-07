As Dems plan to oust him from Kansas House, KCK candidate says ‘hit’ tweet was misunderstood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Twenty-year-old Aaron Coleman was elected Tuesday to represent Kansas City, Kansas, in the Kansas House of Representatives, but because of a recent tweet, he’s facing pushback from his own party.

Coleman’s Nov. 4 tweet targeting Gov. Laura Kelly reads: “I’m not playing around. People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real. … The Democratic gubernational primary will be extremely bloody in 2022.”

It quickly caught the attention of Kansas Democrats.

“I thought it was very disturbing,” Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer said. “I don’t think that’s the type of thing you expect any elected official say.”

Kelly also found the tweet that some see as a threat disturbing. She released a statement through her spokesperson saying, “Aaron Coleman is unfit to serve in the legislature.”

Sawyer said he and other House representatives will seek to block Coleman from serving and replace him.

“We’ve got to make sure that people that serve an office are fit to serve an office. We can’t have somebody I think that the people have a lot of deep concerns about serving.”

The 20-year-old has previously been under fire for inappropriate behavior against female classmates in his early teens, including revenge porn, bullying and blackmail — all of which Coleman admits to.

But this time, Coleman said people have twisted his words in the now-deleted tweet.

“Extremely bloody means financially expensive, and when I said ‘hit’ it means ‘political hit,'” he said. “At this point, they’re trying to take any statement and willfully misinterpret it because they have an agenda they are trying to serve.”

Coleman, who calls himself a Progressive Democrat, is upset with the governor for being too conservative and not supporting the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and Universal Basic Income.

He said he was fairly elected and plans to serve. What critics call a concerning pattern of behavior he calls something else.

“This is a pattern of me sticking to my campaign promises,” Coleman said. “I went door-to-door and said I will create a third-party to free the working class people from the slavery of the Democratic Party. So this is a pattern of me for filling my campaign promises.”

Sawyer said he’s so concerned about Coleman’s behavior. Legislators will be asking for added security to keep an eye on him when the legislative session begins.