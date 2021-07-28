As entertainment events return to Kansas City metro, so do mask orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From Monday Night Raw to Garth Brooks, events are returning to entertainment venues in Kansas City. This, as an indoor mask mandate goes back in place with the goal of stopping the surge of coronavirus cases.

Masks in Kansas City, Missouri are a must for people while indoors.

On the heels of their first full capacity event since the shutdown, T-Mobile Center and all other indoor venues in Kansas City got the new – patrons will need to mask up.

“Being at full capacity is great,” T-Mobile VP of Sales and Marketing Shani Tate Ross said. “We now know that we have to be nimble and be ready for change and we’re willing to do that.”

Tate Ross said right now, they will not limit capacity for any future events.

The Harlen Globetrotters is the only publicly ticketed event through Aug. 28 – when the mask requirement lifts.

Kansas Citian D. Perrino said she’ll still attend events if masks are needed. She also happens to be a nurse of 34 years.

“I think that would be sufficient protection. I don’t know if they’re spacing people out, you know, distancing the people,” Perrino said. “But I think it would still protect you from the COVID-19.”

Tate Ross said seating will stay the same, no pod seating like we’ve seen in the past.

“Other safety and wellness protocols those will remain in effect in terms of social distancing,” Tate Ross said.

Garth Brooks performs next weekend at Arrowhead.

Although a majority outdoor venue, there are enclosed spots like suites.

“The Dance” continues – sorting out protocols before the country singer arrives.

The Royals also have some time to hammer out a plan.

They’ll be on the road after the requirement kicks in, and back Aug. 9. So, they’ll be figuring out any adjustments before then.

The mayor said there are incentives for people who choose to get the vaccine going into the Garth Brooks concert on Aug. 7.

We reached out to people with Garth Brooks and Arrowhead.

As of Wednesday, the Chiefs said they don’t have an update to provide.

Again, the mask mandate starts Monday, as more venues finalize protocols, FOX4 will be sure to let you know.