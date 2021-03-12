As frustrations grow, Johnson County works to boost COVID-19 vaccine distribution

OLATHE, Kan. — As more large COVID-19 vaccine clinics come to Missouri, many in Kansas are still searching high and low to find open appointments. Now, the Johnson County Health Department is working to ramp up its distribution of the vaccine.

The pandemic turned Barbara Holliman’s life upside down.

“I’m really not out in the community because I don’t feel safe,” she said.

As a caretaker for her son who has developmental disabilities, and suffering several health problems herself, she’s more than ready to get the COVID vaccine.

“I’ll just fill out a new application every day until they get sick of me I guess,” Holliman said.

But finding the vaccine has proven elusive and frustrating.

“I’m just kind of disgusted to be quite honest. I just want a vaccine so I can live a life again and not be a shut-in,” Holliman said.

While it’s hard for Barbara to see, progress is happening. The Johnson County Health Department is now routinely vaccinating 5,000-7,000 people a week. And as shipments of the new Johnson & Johnson shot arrive, it’s hoping to do even more.

“The idea behind our approach is to ramp up when we get more vaccine. If option to do mass vaccine clinic for a few days to vaccinate more people, we are absolutely open to that,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health & Environment.

The health department is optimistic it’ll finish Phase 2, which includes grocery and restaurant workers, by the end of this month.

Soon, it’ll move vaccinations into a larger space in Lenexa. It’s hoping with President Joe Biden’s promise for enough supply to give shots to all adults by May, the sign-up process will be much smoother soon.

“The only reason we have phases and prioritization was strictly because we didn’t and still do not have enough vaccine. When we do, it’ll be just be a matter of opening up appointments and people booking them and coming in, and that’s what we want,” Areola said.

The health department is also reminding everyone there are now lots of places you can go to sign-up for the vaccine. More pharmacies in the area are offering the shot.

On Friday, Olathe Health also announced it’s opening more appointments to those in Phase 2. You can call 913-782-2224 Monday-Friday to register.