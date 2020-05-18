As Jackson County Courthouse reopens, some worry about lack of social distancing

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Jackson County Courthouse opened to the public Monday with a line down the block all day to get in.

There’s a concern that social distancing is not possible in all parts of the building.

About 90% of visitors to the courthouse were there for things other than court-related issues.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Teresa Rimero, who was at the courthouse to get paperwork so she could get tags for her car. “If they were going to do this, they should’ve explained to people how the procedure was going to go before they opened up.”

Rimero waited in line for an hour-and-a-half and wasn’t even inside building. Once inside, she would find another line to get to the assessor’s office and once there, more waiting.

While sheriff’s deputies monitored social distancing, some courthouse employees told FOX4 they believe what’s happening inside the courthouse is reckless, unsafe and in violation of the county’s own social distancing guidelines.

“We are trying to do as much as possible with the CDC guidelines. Realizing we’ve got an 80-year-old building, it’s not going to be as perfectly adaptable as we would like to,” Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte said.

The main problem is the elevators. Only two have been working since the building flooded in late January 2019, and repairs aren’t expected to be finished for almost a year.

The number of people allowed on the elevators is not restricted, making social distancing impossible.

“Get in get out as quickly as possible,” Schulte said. “We thought that was probably an easier way to do it rather than having a cluster of people waiting without masks closer to the elevator. So we have tried to take as many precautions as necessary, but we are urging people to use the stairs.”

The Jackson County Courthouse is run by the county, but the 16th Circuit Court controls what happens inside its courtrooms.

While the court is essential and has been open through the COVID-19 crisis, most of it’s work has been done remotely and will continue to be.

“We have done a lot of things in our courtrooms to make them ready for when people do begin to come back in,” Presiding Judge David Byrn said. “We’ve got everything spaced out as best we can under the circumstances.”

For now, jury trials are canceled through the end of June, and Byrn said a lot of logistics must be figured out before they can start again.

“Everybody wants to start them as quick as they can,” Byrn said. “We are looking at a lot of options of how we might be able to do that, but they’re just some serious impediments to being able to do it.”

The 16th Circuit Court’s health and safety requirements can be found here.

Administrators recommend using the stairs instead of the elevators. Many of the things people come to the Jackson County Courthouse for can be handled online or by phone.