As KC families struggle with pandemic and unemployment, local groups step up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the coronavirus pandemic holds steady, thousands are still unemployed throughout the metro.

Georgia Brown, a school cafeteria worker, stopped working in mid-March and is trying to find different ways to make ends meet.

“I’m not working and still don’t know if I’m going to be working with the schools not opening back up,” Brown said.

It’s been a difficult time for her and her family, she said, a sentiment many other people share.

“While we have seen an improvement in those people that are regaining their jobs, we still have an alarming amount of people that are struggling to feed their families,” 5th District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw said.

The council member is partnering with various organizations — including Marlborough Community Coalition, Stony Crest Urban Farms and New Missionary Baptist Church — to give away free face masks and Victory Gardens (tomato, okra and collard plants) to people in her district.

This was the fourth time Shaw has hosted the event, serving thousands of constituents along the way.

“We have seen, unfortunately, in Kansas City in certain populations and many areas of my district, higher incidents of the coronavirus, so now is not the time for us to get complacent or become relaxed,” Shaw said.

Harvesters Community Food Network is reporting a 60% increase in food distribution, and the United Way of Kansas City is reporting a 50% jump in the risk for homelessness between February and late June of this year.

“It will help very much, 100%. The sanitizer and the mask and the plants,” said Sandra Jackson who attended the free giveaway. “Something I can really utilize. We really appreciate it.”

But they also know it will be a long road back to normal.

If you need help or want to get connected to resources, call 211 to connect with the United Way.