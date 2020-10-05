As Lee’s Summit schools start hybrid schedule, families say it’s a step in the right direction

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Middle and high schoolers in the Lee’s Summit School District started their hybrid model Monday.

“Better together.” That’s what Kim Savage and her daughter believe is best for Keeley’s education.

“I think hybrid will be good for right now,” Keeley said.

The 8th grader at Bernard Campbell Middle School started the hybrid schedule Monday where she’ll attend in-person part of the week and online for the other days.

The district decided last week to send 4th through 12th grade students back to in-person classes two days a week.

Savage showed up at rallies to fight for the change. She could see her daughter’s sadness and frustration grow, as well as the writing on the wall.

“She had on her little board, ‘I want to drop out,’ and those words, I’ve never heard her write or verbally express,” Savage said, “and that just breaks my heart because that’s unlike my child.”

Keeley even cried tears of joy when she found out she was in Group B, which goes to school in-person Thursday and Friday. Group A is in school Monday and Tuesday. Everyone is online on Wednesdays.

“I was just happy, but I was also worried that I wasn’t going to get help with meetings,” Keeley said.

“I do hope they get some time online with the teacher and not just waking up every morning to their assignments. That’s my biggest fear,” Savage said.

While Savage said hybrid is a step in the right direction, she also believes it should be the parent’s choice whether or not to send their students in-person five days a week.

FOX4 asked the Lee’s Summit School District about the first day of hybrid classes, but the district did not respond to our question.

But some families at Summit Lakes Middle School in Lee’s Summit received an email from the district, apologizing. The families reviewing the email were not notified that the district switched to hybrid learning Monday.