As police ID young mom killed outside 7-Eleven, longtime friend calls for violence to stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have released the name of a woman killed while pushing a baby in a stroller at a Kansas City gas station Monday.

Diamon Eichelburger was shot and killed just after 11:30 a.m. Monday outside the 7-Eleven near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

A friend from Ruskin High School, Lacy Adkins tells FOX4 that Eichelburger graduated in 2018. Adkins said they met in middle school and grew closer at Ruskin.

Now, she can’t believe her friend is gone at just 20 years old.

“I’m feeling upset,” Adkins said.

Eichelburger and Adkins had accounting and history class together. They were both in Future Business Leaders of America, too.

Hearing that her high school friend was killed in a drive-by shooting didn’t add up.

“It’s just really hard to lose someone that I was really close with,” Adkins said.

KCPD said witnesses saw a vehicle drive up and fatally shoot the 20-year-old outside the gas station. Police said she was pushing a baby in a stroller at the time of the shooting.

“In front of her child,” Adkins said emotionally, “in front of her child, which is even more devastating.”

That child is a baby girl, under the age of two. Police said she did not appear to be injured.

People on scene told FOX4 that Eichelburger was currently pregnant with her second child. Police had not yet confirmed that information.

Adkins, 19, remembers Eichelburger as a joyful person who took an underclassman under her wing.

“She was the happy, always on-the-go type of girl,” Adkins said. “She’s an amazing person. I loved hearing her, I loved how she interacted with people.”

Adkins said the cycle needs to stop. She’s lost too many friends to gun violence.

“If you’re having a problem with somebody, just talk to them first before you bring a gun to them,” Adkins said.

So far, CrimeStoppers has received four tips in this case. Det. Kevin Boehm with the TIPS Hotline said small details about the case can add up to finding justice for Eichelburger and her family.

“If you were in that same situation, wouldn’t you want someone to speak up for you? So we’re all in this together,” Boehm said. “It’s part of being a responsible citizen. If you live in that community, you have the responsibility to help that community, keep it safe.”

To date in Kansas City, Boehm said there have been 659 homicides solved thanks to the anonymous tips program.

Friends and family hope Eichelburger’s case will be the next.

If you have any helpful information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and the right information could get you a reward of up to $25,000.