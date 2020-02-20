As popular McGonigle’s Market transfers ownership, KC council committee considers its future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A proposal to block a KC grocer's expansion was on the agenda at the council's Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee meeting Wednesday.

The committee voted not to recommend an ordinance that would block McGonigle's Market from expanding.

The fate of the longtime KC meat market was up for discussion at the committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Owner announces sale of McGonigle's Market to Fareway Meat & Grocery

The City Council previously passed a rezoning allowing McGonigle's to expand its property near 79th Street and Ward Parkway. Shortly after, the company announced it was selling to Iowa-based Fareway Stores, Inc.

Councilman Kevin McManus introduced the ordinance to pause the developments. He wanted to have a conversation with the new owners about their intentions for the property.

He found out Fareway will be operating a meat market similar to McGonigle's. With that conversation complete, McManus said the council is looking to add protection for the property.

"Our goal today though is really to think about what happens in the future with this property and make sure there are protections in place for the neighborhoods," McManus said.

"So making sure that we have some restriction in place so that it won't later be sold to another company that may, like, operate a pawn shop or other uses that may not be in line with what we want to see on Ward Parkway."

Before the full City Council meets Thursday, there is a neighborhood meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. held near the store. McManus said he and Fareway will be there to talk to neighbors.