As protests quiet down in the metro, top leaders working to make changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As protests have quieted in Kansas City, the Black Lives Matter movement continues. Thursday, top leaders were talking about the cause from city hall to the statehouse.

For nearly two weeks, protesters filled the Country Club Plaza, and the steps of city halls in Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. But now that demonstrations are dwindling, protesters want to continue the movement that’s been started.

Thursday, Kansas City’s city council took steps to advance the effort to equip all KCPD officers with body cameras, by enlisting the city manager to determine how many cameras will be needed and to outline policy for how they will be used.

“I think this is an important step for us and making sure as this program becomes permanent, the type of accountability measures we’d like with it,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The council also asked the city manager to take a close look at any existing city laws and policies that “undermine fairness and equality” and that could be “discriminatory.”

A second reading was also held for an ordinance to potentially wipe away more than 200 city charges handed down to Plaza protesters.

“If I could get that off my record, that’d be great because I’d like to have a clean slate again. But also, at the same time, it’s not something I’m embarrassed to have been arrested for. Getting arrested at a protest is like the lowest level of getting arrested, and my family wasn’t mad at me or anything. They were actually incredibly supportive and said they know I was trying to do the right thing,” protester Jessica Merritt said.

From city hall to the statehouse in Jefferson City, Black Lives Matter activists talked over their policy positions with Governor Mike Parson.

“For one meeting with the man, I believe the man is sincere and I believe he really wants to make a change. But he has to keep his word gave us some things to do to come back and continue this conversation with him,” said Ledet Brown, with Black Kansas City Family.

Parson says he doesn’t agree with protesters on all their demands, like defunding police. But he hopes there are issues where they can come together, and has promised to meet with Black Lives Matter again.

“I’m just hoping people keep sticking with this. Even after it’s not trendy anymore. I’m hoping it’s a big thing that people need to support, and we need to keep fighting until everyone is equal,” Merritt said.

The Kansas City city council will have a final reading on potentially dismissing protester charges next week. FOX4 is told if that happens, in most cases, any bond money paid would be refunded.