As retail roars back, Kansas City area malls scramble to hire new workers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — First restaurants now retail. With crowds slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, dozens of stores at the Oak Park Mall are looking to fill more than 100 positions.

From May 19 to 23, businesses at the mall looking for help will have a bright yellow ‘Now Hiring’ sign indicating they have positions to fill.

“We hope anyone who enjoys working with people and is looking for a new opportunity will visit our retailers and apply,” says Sean Phillips, marketing director for Oak Park Mall. “Job seekers should bring their resume and be prepared to fill out an application.”

At the Tabu Knits (https://tabuknitsboutique.com/ ) home goods and clothing store at the mall, owner Maryann Hult is looking for several positions, including five experienced knitters.

“We want to be ready when the surge comes so we’re looking to get the best talent we can get right now,” Hult told FOX4.

