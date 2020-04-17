As speeders continue topping 100 mph, Missouri conservation urges drivers to slow down for turtles

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 23: A small box turtle crosses the road after flood waters from Tropical Storm Fay dispersed August 23, 2008 in Jacksonville, Florida. Residents of the area cleaned up after Fay drenched part of the area with more than ten inches of rain and 60 miles per hour winds over the three days the storm lingered. (Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Turtles are crossing Missouri roadways. No, it’s not the beginning of a joke. It’s the basis of a plea from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The department is urging drivers to slow down this spring and watch for turtles on the road. According to a statement, turtles emerge from their burrows in the spring and start hunting for food and mates. Their travels and the warm road often attracts the animals, leading to their death.

Vehicles are one of the leading factors in box turtle declines, according to the MDC. Common box turtles can otherwise live up to 100 years old.

The plea comes at a time where Missouri law enforcement agencies are reporting speeding tickets for unusually high rates of speed. Kansas City police reported speeds topping 100 mph as a result of fewer people on the roads. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also reported extreme speeds across the state, one going 121 mph.

“There is NEVER a safe or ‘good’ time to drive these speeds,” MSHP wrote on their Facebook post.

The MDC is asking people to slow down and avoid hitting the turtles if they see one in the road. The department also asked anyone wanting to help the turtles to move them off the road in the direction they are heading if it is safe to do so. They discourage keeping a turtle as a pet.